Yates' view: Back to business after wonderful Wembley experience

Jonny Lomax holds the trophy aloft for Saints' supporters.Picture: SWPix

That's the kind of message Saints will have to take on board as they prepare for Friday's home match against in-form Hull KR who will be far from a push-over.

I've watched too many teams in the past suffer from what can best described as a 'Wembley hangover' when returning to league action the following week and producing an insipid 80 minutes.

But no doubt head coach Kristian Woolf will whip his boys into shape and prepare them meticulously for what is in store over the next few months.

* 'TIME to get your finger out' is an often used saying and it certainly applies to the RL powers-that-be in Australia who are threatening to upset the World Cup applecart.

From what I hear they will either withdraw from the competition or send a second string which would be an insult to the World Cup organisers who have worked tirelessly to get the competition up and running in difficult times.

It seems to me from afar that all the Aussies are concerned about is their own much-vaunted NRL set-up and don't really care about the international game.