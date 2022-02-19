Yates' view: Air of optimism continues around 2022 season

Dave Rotherham. Picture: SWPix

A couple of weeks ago, I commented on how there seemed to be an air of extra optimism around the 2022 season which will culminate with the delayed World Cup in the UK.

Dave points out that viewing figures across various channels have been excellent, and attendances have also been really encouraging as the 13-side-code returns to something like normality - even though the early season weather is again threatening to challenge the sport.

He also notes that one of the most refreshing aspects of the opening round of Betfred Super League fixtures was the lack of incidents of late hits on passers, or kickers, which were deemed to require charges or further action by the MRP.

The RL official revealed he had sent a note to Super League coaches congratulating them for that, and thanking them for a number of supportive comments in the media, which make such a difference in a bid to work towards increased awareness and acceptance of the sport’s Enjoy the Game campaign.

Dave went on: "I sense a mood of change around the majority of the game, more appreciative, supportive and understanding of the efforts of our match officials, who have also played their part in such a successful start to the season.

"Communication has been important throughout this process. Changes to the on-field sentencing guidelines were discussed at coaches' meetings, laws committee and regulatory groups.

''So everybody in the game should have been well aware for months that changes to sentencing guidelines would be introduced for 2022, and of the reasons for those changes is the increased medical and scientific knowledge around head and neck injuries, and concussion.''

Paul Cullen, chairperson of the match review panel , has spoken to players and coaches at Super League clubs in the weeks leading up to the start of the season to reinforce these points.

Match officials have also visited clubs on request, as they have done before every season.The purpose of these visits is to build relationships with players and coaches, and to reinforce any new laws and on-field policies and answer any questions.

In terms of their approach to high and late tackles, there are no significant differences in interpretation in 2022 compared to previous years.

There has been no specific directive to 'clamp down' on any aspect of play. The officials on duty in the televised fixtures last weekend could be heard explaining clearly the reasons for their decisions to players and viewers, whether regarding the awarding of a try by the video referee, or the difference between a reckless and a careless high tackle.

Daven went on: "I'm writing this column partly to trail the relaunch of the sin-bin, the programme launched by the RFL early in the 2020 season - but then nipped in the bud by Covid - in which we hope to be able to explain more on and off-field decisions.