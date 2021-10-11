Yates' view: A great weekend for St Helens and the 13-a-side code

James Roby lifts the Grand Final Trophy and celebrates with the fans after victory in the Betfred Super League Grand Final

The exposure the sport received via TV and the media in general was out of this world and Saints were at the forefront of it all - both in the men's and women's game.

Every piece of domestic silverware, apart from the men's League Leaders' Shield, now adorn the trophy cabinet at the Totally Wicked Stadium - testimony to a club which runs its business from top to bottom with clockwork precision.

It's a phenomenal achievement to bring home five major trophies in such a short period of time but more important is what it will do for the sport at all levels, especially with a World Cup just 12 months away.

The doubting Thomases - mainly living south of the Watford gap - still look on Rugby League as a cloth-cap northern-only sport but that image was blown out of the window by events at the weekend and things can only get better if the governing body of RL promotes the game on a wider scale than ever.

The ball is in your court now, Red Hall!

The TV coverage of the Million Pound Game between Toulouse and Featherstone Rovers on Sunday night was also an added bonus, showing that the sport at a slightly lower level is also worth watching.

Some people may not agree with me but the French club's elevation to Super League will go a long way to achieving one of many aims when summer rugby was first mooted - a truly international top level competition.