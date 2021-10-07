Yates' view: A Grand Final too close to call

Saints and Catalans clash in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday. Picture: SWPix

Both clubs have players capable of rising to the big occasion and also with plenty of experience tucked under their belts, but at the end of the day it could all hinge on a stroke of luck, a piece of individual brilliance or a dreaded red card which no one wants to see.

The bookmakers are edging in Saints' favour - one quoting the defending champions at 2/5 to lift the trophy for the third successive year and the first-time French finalists to cross the line at 13/5.

Others disagree and that clearly shows how tight the 80 minutes are likely to be and in all honesty I can't see either protagonist running away with the tie.

I might be wrong, but I'm expecting a cagey opening in which both teams will thoroughly examine the strength of their respective packs and then try to develop a more expansive style of rugby in the wide open spaces of Old Trafford.

Two players, Saints' prop Alex Walmsley and former Wigan Warriors ace Sam Tomkins, will be key components but are as different as chalk and cheese as players - Walmsley a tough-as-teak marauding forward who can terrorise any defence on a given day and was outstanding in the semi-final victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Tomkins, on the other hand, will be one of the most knowledgeable, experienced and skilful players on the park and his return to the squad after injury will be a massive boost for the French club.

Whoever wins this fascinating individual battle will come out on top

Teams - Saints:1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5, Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Sione Mata’utia, 15, LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 23, Jake Wingfield, 29. Ben Davies.