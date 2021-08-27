Yates' verdict: Young stars again to the fore for St Helens

Lewis Dodd touches down against Leigh

Their faith in the youngster generation was once more exemplified in last night's 42-12 hard-fought victory over bottom of the table Leigh Centurions - four of the 17-man final squad not having reached their 21st birthday.

Two of them, Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd, contributed three tries between them in a match which the Centurions more than held their own in the opening 40 minutes.

The duo, as well as team-mates on the night, Josh Simm, and substitute Jake Wingfield, have less than 40 first team appearances under their belt in total but are likely to form the backbone of the Saints' squad in the next few years.

Worrying, as the race for top spot hots-up, they lost influential stand-off Jonny Lomax in the second half with an injury in the hamstring region which will be assessed as quickly as possible, but head coach Kristian Woolf said he was likely to miss the trip to Warrington on Bank Holiday Monday in a crucial match as the race for top spot between leaders Catalans Dragons, the defending champions and third-placed Wolves hots-up.

At this stage, the Frenchmen will be favourites to claim the League Leaders' Shield but things can change in the blinking of an eye.

Both clubs will name their 21-strong quads at noon on Saturday ahead of the match which will be screened live by Sky TV.

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 2, Warrington 6 (SLR10, 17/6/21)

St Helens 18, Warrington 20 (CCQF, 19/9/20)

(at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford)

Warrington 19, St Helens 0 (SLR2, 6/2/20)

St Helens 4, Warrington 18 (CCF, 24/8/19)

(at Wembley Stadium)

Warrington 12, St Helens 30 (SLR25, 8/8/19)

Warrington 10, St Helens 21 (SLR20, 28/6/19)

St Helens 38, Warrington 12 (SLR10, 12/4/19)

St Helens 13, Warrington 18 (SLSF, 4/10/18)

Warrington 14, St Helens 34 (SLS8-R6, 22/9/18)

St Helens 14, Warrington 12 (SLR23, 26/7/18)

Super League summary

Warrington won 16 (includes wins in 2012, 2016 and 2018 play-offs)

St Helens won 51 (includes wins in 2010 and 2012 play-offs)

2 draws

Warrington highest score: 56-22 (h, 2001 and also widest margin)

St Helens highest score: 72-2 (h, 2002 and also widest margin)