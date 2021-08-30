Yates' verdict: VIP guests see 80 minutes of blood and thunder RL

England Rugby Union coach Eddie Jones talks to Warrington Wolves head coach Steve Price at the end of the match. Picture: SWPix

No words of mine can do justice to an epic 80 minute blood and thunder encounter, other than to say it was a crying shame one side had to finish second best.

It was also one of the most enthralling Betfred Super League fixtures of the season and will have left Sir Lindsay Hoyle - Speaker of the House of Commons and self-confessed Wire fan - almost speechless for the first time in his political career.

The same will apply to another VIP in the crowd, the England Rugby Union supremo Eddie Jones who must have marvelled at the commitment and super fitness of two evenly matched teams and learned a trick or two from the 13-a-side code which he can use to his advantage.