Yates' verdict: St Helens already showing ruthless efficiency

Lachlan Coote receives treatment for an injury against his former club. Picture: SWPix

The trophy-winning former St Helens full back and his new Hull KR team-mates were blown away by the Super League pacesetters at Craven Park on Friday night.

And just to add to his tale of woe, he limped off injured early in the second half of the Robins' hammering - maybe glad he had been withdrawn from the firing line in the circumstances.

Initially, there were no genuine signs of an eight-try drubbing which followed during a first half when the Humbersiders came close to holding their own in terms of possession but the longer the game progressed the more dominant Kristian Woolf's boys became, going through the gears before they eventually reached top speed.

But it was ruthless the way the defending champions out-thought, out-manoeuvred and out-classed their rivals in every aspect of the game and simply grinded Rovers into the dust.

Saints have always been renowned for their expansive rugby and slick handling but they have added more steel to their defensive capabilities since Woolf arrived on the scene in 2020, reflected by the fact they have only conceded five tries in their first four unbeaten league outings.

The figures are frightening for their rivals and according to the Aussie coach they can only get even better as the season rolls on.

At the same time, there is no room for complacency in the camp as there is still much water still to flow under the bridge between now and October and anything can happen in a tough and demanding sport such as Rugby League