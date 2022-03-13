Yates' verdict: Saints' victories proving to be a whole team effort

St Helens players celebrate a Tommy Makinson try against the Wolves. Picture: SWPix

Five wins on the bounce since the start of the 2022 Betfred Super League campaign - and only a handful of tries conceded in that period - almost defies logic and speaks for itself.

Every single player is working overtime for each other, both defensively and attacking-wise, and it is almost impossible to name a man of the match each week because there are so many contenders!

A list as long as your arm could have been chosen after the 28-2 drubbing of neighbours Warrington Wolves at a jam-packed Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night, leaving fans enjoying a post-match pint or two and arguing the merits of everyone from one to 17.

It must have been a close call but the accolade eventually went to the often unsung hero, Morgan Knowles.

The 25-year-old Cumbrian-born forward's unselfish work in all areas of the park is often overlooked by the fans but not his team-mates who know his value to the squad.

The England and Welsh international must, however, have been given a run for his money, among others, by Tommy Makinson who is in a rich vein of form after swapping wings to cope with the absence of Regan Grace due to injury.

He has crossed the white line seven times and also landed 16 goals as Saints go from strength to strength.

They picked up a number of injuries in what was a tough, no-holds barred clash against the Wire and at this early stage of the week it looks as though they may need to make one or two enforced changes for Saturday's trip to top flight newcomers Toulouse Olympique

It is often said in the media world that there's no such thing as bad publicity. That's why I welcome the Super League champions' decision to launch a monthly in-house TV series, presented by my long-time journalistic colleague, Stuart Pyke.

The programme is entitled 'Sit Down with Saints' and will look at all aspects of the club, from interviews with players, staff, match highlights, behind-the-scenes footage etc and shows how vital sponsorship is to ensuring the club runs on an even keel.

New boys Joey Lussick was Stuart's first guest and there was also an interview with general manager Dave Hutchinson.

As a subscriber to Saints TV, I was able to watch it in full and was extremely impressed by its professionalism.