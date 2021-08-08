Yates' verdict: Saints' razor-sharp defence just too much for young Dragons

James Roby takes in the Dragons defence

Why Catalans' coach Steve McNamara chose this top of the table clash against Saints to blood a few youngsters ahead of more experienced campaigners only he know, but it backfired big style and by the midpoint of the first half the defending champions were 18-0 ahead with their own line never looking remotely under any kind of genuine pressure.

The French outfit showed signs of recovering from St Helens' early blitz but it became a hopeless task as Joe Chan was sin-binned and other team-mates started dropping like flies under the weight of some razor-sharp tackling, leaving the visitors forced to send an injured player back on the field late on because they had no one else fit to return.

The inexperienced Dragons will learn beneficial lessons after their 34-12 setback and even in victory some of Saints' young guns will have done the same.

None more so than half-back Lewis Dodd after stepping into the boots of the injured Theo Fages.

The 19-year-old scored a first-half try and generally bossed his team-mates around the pitch along with skipper James Roby and deservedly earned the man of the match accolade.

Saints have now closed the gap between themselves and the Dragons who they still have to meet in the Magic Weekend in early September.

*It seems I am not the only person who has expressed concern about the financial impact the 12-month delay in staging the Rugby League World Cup will have on a wide range of businesses and other outlets.

Sports management professor Simon Shibli of Sheffield Hallam University apparently shares my views to some extent, describing the withdrawal of Australia and New Zealand from the competition as holding everyone else to 'ransom.'

There have already been concerns from businesses east of the Pennines, where matches were scheduled for Doncaster, Huddersfield, Leeds, Hull, Sheffield and York, that hotel reservations and flights from all over the globe will have to be cancelled.

It will be a similar situation on this side of the Pennine Way but at the same time the professor optimistically points out that, although the delay would mean a 'short-term cash flow problem for businesses that could then crystallise profits in 2022 when the tournament is staged.'

Let's hope he is right at the end of the day, but like me he feels there is a danger of the competition not being as popular with fans and overseas visitors, particularly as it would be scheduled near to the football World Cup and other major events.