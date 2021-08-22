Yates' verdict: No complacency after embarrassing near neighbours on their home soil

Alex Walmsley celebrates scoring his try against Wigan. Picture: SWPix

Not only were they out-smarted, out-thought and out-manoeuvred by fellow Betfred Super League title rivals Saints but more embarrassingly failed to score a single try on home soil since moving to the DW Stadium (originally known as the JJB Stadium) in 1999.

Saints, seeking a hat-trick of championships, looked to be on another planet from their neighbours and the final 26-2 score line could have been even greater had they taken all the chances on offer.

Half back Lewis Dodd once more collected the player of the match award - not bad for someone still two years short of his 21st birthday and surely destined for greater things.

After the previous week's setback against Castleford Tigers, head coach Kristian Woolf will have been more than pleased by his players' reaction and response, blunting the Warriors' cutting edge from the opening exchanges before stamping their all-round superiority on what turned out to be a rare one-sided derby which lacked some of its normal passion due to the defending champions' total dominance .

Victory kept Saints hot on the heels of leaders Catalans Dragons as the business end of the season is now in full swing and it is imperative they must continue to exert as much pressure on the Frenchmen as possible.

Their next fixture is at home to rock bottom Leigh Centurions on Thursday night and on paper the outcome seems a foregone conclusion against a team which has conceded more than 600 points this year..

But Saints must guard against any kind of complacency creeping in and treat their struggling neighbours as if they, too, were title contenders and show no mercy.