Yates' verdict: Nail-biting finale after shambles of a game

Tommy Makinson leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by referee Ben Thaler

Bill Clinton was elected the president of the USA in 1992 and the Summer Olympic Games were staged in Barcelona that year and it was also the last time the Tigers had won on a trip to St Helens.

Whether they deserved their 20-10 victory last night (Thursday) is open to conjecture but it never lived-up to their previous meeting last month - the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

The first half, in particular, was a shambles and two clubs renowned for their slick use of the ball made a catalogue of handling errors and moments of sheer indiscipline which led to the referee calling both captains together and seemingly asking them: "Let's have a proper game of rugby, lads."

It didn't entirely work as Peter Mata'utia (Cas) and James Bentley were both sent to the sin bin following an altercation and St Helens winger Tommy Makinson shown a red card for a hit on Niall Evalds.

There were also other incidents the RL Disciplinary Panel may look at early next week, and could lead to Saints travelling to Wigan for their next match a little light on numbers.

Despite being reduced to 11 players at one stage in the second half, head coach Kristian Woolf will have been pleased by his players' response, particularly prop Alex Walmsley whose inventive solo try came within a whisker of turning the game on its head late on.