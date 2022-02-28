Yates' verdict: James Roby still leading by example

James Roby. Picture: SWpix

The 36-year-old already seems to be a man of his word, scoring a crucial try in the first half of the champions' victory over Wakefield Trinity at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night,

It was his second touchdown in three matches - equalling his entire total in both the 2020 and 2021 campaigns! Neither could it have come at a better time as St Helens were finding struggling Wakefield Trinity a tough nut to crack.

But playing the 396th game of his domestic career - and using all his experience to boot - the hooker produced an outrageous dummy from acting half back to give Saints a 10 point lead which they never surrendered.

Roby's example rubbed off on the players around him, particularly Saints' young guns. Head coach Kristian Woolf placed his faith in Josh Simm, who had scored two tries in the previous round at Hull FC, and the winger more than justified his inclusion in the starting line-up by claiming his third try in two outings. Not a bad early return for a player who celebrated his 21st birthday yesterday (Sunday).

It will leave Woolf facing a king-sized selection headache when first choice winger Regan Grace recovers from a bicep injury, adding more strength to a squad which has already made a flying start in their bid to claim an unrivalled fourth successive Grand Final crown.

Many fans expected a comfortable win over the West Yorkshire outfit who came to the Totally Wicked Stadium pointless, but Woolf will no doubt look at the broader picture and come to the conclusion that a tough examination was much better than a cake-walk, or a stroll in the park in terms of gradually building fitness levels for the long and arduous year ahead.

Saints will also be pleased with the backing they are getting from their loyal supporters at this early stage of the season.

A total of 23,536 have watched the home games against the Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity while the clash at Hull FC pulled-in a crowd of 12,673, including a large contingent from St Helens.