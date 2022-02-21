Yates' verdict: Interesting to see what disciplinary make of feet first challenge

Luke Gale is given a red card and sent off against St Helens. Picture: SWpix

The first half dismissal of Luke Gale on his home debut for the kind of tackle normally seen on a soccer pitch was captured live by Channel 4, as well as fans in the ground, and what the RL disciplinary committee will make of it when they meet today (Monday), I shudder to think.

Half back Jonny Lomax was on the receiving end of the feet first challenge but, thankfully, he didn't pick up a nasty injury.

The only ones to suffer were Hull as they faced the almost impossible task of keeping Saints at bay for the best part of 60 remaining minutes with a man short.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the same time, I doubt whether the A irlie Birds' chances of claiming their first win over St Helens in 12 outings would have been any easier even if they had a full complement of players on the park.

Long before Gale's red card, dominant Saints had been in total control of the game and leading 14-0.

It wasn't exactly their most polished performance with the snowy conditions making ball-handling extremely difficult and errors inevitable but all that matters at this stage of the season is picking up two points and moving on to Friday's home fixture against Wakefield Trinity, who are still seeking their first win of the Betfred Super League campaign..

There were, however, one or two plus points to emerge as far as the defending champions were concerned and none better than the impressive and eye-catching winger performance of 20-year-old Josh Simm - the grandson of the late Knowsley Road legend Geoff Pimblett.

Simm, who made his debut in 2019, has had to show patience in his wait for a regular first team slot, but he will have given boss Kristian Woolf food for thought after a two-try display on Humberside and the way he executed his chances.