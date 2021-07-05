Yates' verdict: Coote stars but where does his future lie?

Saints and Wigan players clash during the derby. Picture: SWPix

Hull KR are believed to be interested in the 31-year-old Scotland international but to my knowledge neither the Humberside club and the defending champions have commented on the reports and I don't think the player himself doesn't genuinely know what to do next, even though it is reported that the Robins have offered him a better deal.

Saints don't want to unload the Aussie - and that's hardly surprising judging by the manner he performed in last night's comfortable 24-6 victory over Wigan Warriors at the Total Wicked Stadium.

The former North Queensland ace, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, scored 16 of his team's 24 points and must have run Mark Percival close for the player of the match accolade..

Under-strength Wigan, who went into the derby hoping to avoid a fifth successive defeat, never looked likely to turn the tide after a one-sided first half in which they only threatened to cross the whitewash on one occasion and trailed18-0.

At the same time, Saints weren't anywhere near their best, otherwise the final score line could have been more embarrassing for the Cherry and Whites who at times lacked discipline and had Kai Pearce-Paul and Willie Isa sin-binned either side of the interval as their frustration grew.

It wasn't exactly a rip-roaring derby and rarely had the fans in the stadium on tenterhooks but that could be partially blamed on the rain-swept conditions underfoot which made the ball almost as difficult to handle as a bar of wet soap.