Yates' verdict: Big Alex causing mayhem a frightening sight for young Rhinos

The frightening sight of Alex Walmsley on the rampage was too much for Richard Agar's boys to handle

The prop forward was awesome in the opening 40 minutes as he ripped the heart of a Rhinos' side hoping to move a step closer to a play-off spot themselves.

But the frightening sight of Walmsley on the rampage was too much for Richard Agar's boys to handle and by half-time St Helens had established a commanding and unassailable 28-6 lead and when the number eight returned part way through the second half fully refreshed he caused more mayhem to the bruised and battered Loiners' defence.

I reckon it was one of the 31-year-old England international's best performances in the famous red vee jersey since joining the club from Batley Bulldogs in 2013 and Saints will be hoping he steers clear of injuries as the business end of the season is just around the corner.

Walmsley, however, wasn't the only shining light in the Saints' ranks. In an ideal world coach Kristian Woolf would no doubt have eased young players like Jack Welsby and Lewis Dodd into his squad, only to be left with a fait accompli when injury ended Theo Fages' season and Jonny Lomax picked up a knock and has been absent in the last few weeks,