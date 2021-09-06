Yates' verdict: A rude awakening for Saints heading into play-offs

St Helens captain James Roby kneels on the pitch after picking up an injury during the Dacia Magic Weekend match against Catalans

A repeat performance cannot be ruled out but they were certainly given a rude-awakening by the current league leaders who defied logic by turning a 30-12 second-half deficit into a golden point extra-time victory.

Three tries in the last five minutes of normal time - something of a rarity in Rugby League - left stunned Saints' fans asking: "Where did it all go wrong?''

Maybe complacency crept into their play after monopolising the exchanges but they were guilty of counting their chickens before they had hatched - and suffered the ultimate penalty.

But at the same time the French side deserve great credit for their resilience and never-say-die attitude which transformed what was beginning to look almost mission impossible into an epic and enthralling victory.

Neither was it a clash for the faint-hearted with both sets of players going hammer- and - tongs, many spilling blood and turning the playing pitch into something akin to the accident department of a local hospital.

It is also fair to say that neither side deserved to leave the Magic Weekend with nothing to show for their gargantuan efforts, particular full back Lachlan Coote, who was head and shoulders above anyone else on the park and will be an hard act to follow when he moves from Saints to Hull KR next season.

Saints now face another tough-looking assignment when they entertain Leeds Rhinos on Friday and after their own golden point extra-time win over Hull FC, the Loiners will be firing on all cylinders.