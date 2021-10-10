Yates' verdict: A brutal Grand Final as the St Helens machine rolls on

James Roby lifts the trophy following St Helens' victory in the Betfred Super League Grand Final over the Catalans Dragons and St Helens at Old Trafford

Neither side gave an inch of territory to their opponents in the 24th Grand Final of the modern era and it was balanced on a knife edge until the hooter sounded with the defending champions leading 12-10.

It also signalled Saints' third successive victory in the competition - a record they now share with the Leeds Rhinos - and don't bet against them retaining the crown next year due to the talent coming through the ranks and the input of new faces to step into the boots of players leaving the Totally Wicked Stadium like two-try hero and man of the match Kevin Naiqama, who shed bucket loads of tears in his post-match interview with Sky TV, ace goalkicker Lachlan Coote and the reliable Joel Thompson.

Eight victories in 13 finals isn't a record to be sneezed at and achieved, in the words of one ex-star, by the club's structure from top to bottom and the camaraderie which exists among the playing staff.

A word of praise, too, for Kristian Woolf. He arrived in St Helens ahead of the 2020 season to take over the coaching reins from fellow Aussie Justin Holbrook, who departed on a high after winning the Grand Final in 2019.

It was a tough act to follow but since arriving in the town, Woolf has seamlessly fitted into the St Helens culture and probably one the reasons he has extended his contract until the end of next season.