Yates' verdict: A brutal, breathtaking and barnstorming start

Catalans' Dylan Napa (centre) is shown a red card by referee Liam Moore

It had everything - talking points, defining moments, one or two questionable decisions, a 40 second sin binning for the French club's forward Gil Dudson and the 72nd minute red card brandished to team-mate Dylan Napa for a reckless-looking tackle on Mark Percival which is likely to earn him an unwanted seat on the side lines for the next few weeks.

Some people questioned whether Saints, who had signed a raft of new faces, would be up to the task which lies ahead as they bid for a record-breaking fourth title on the bounce.

On the evidence of this performance, the answer is definitely yes. I know one swallow doesn't make a summer but the way the 'old boys' and the new recruits gelled almost instantly augurs well for the rest of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their defensive qualities early on when the Dragons threatened to take full control and posted an early lead were given a severe examination but they were able to weather the storm and from then on were firmly in the driving seat.

One area, however, which will need brushing up is goal kicking, now that Lachlan Coote has moved to Hull KR. Had Saints landed the majority of their kicks - and most were far from easy - they would have been out of sound out of mind long before the end.

But head coach Kristian Woolf was all smiles at the end of the kind of match clubs need to lick themselves into shape and improve fitness levels.

The Aussie will also have been more than pleased to see Konrad Hurrell and Joey Lussick crown their debuts with a try apiece while man of the match Joe Batchelor is now gaining the kind of reputation he deserve after waiting patiently in the wings when first arriving at the Totally Wicked Stadium.