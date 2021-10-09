Will Saints face Toulouse or Featherstone in Super League next year?

Toulouse Olympique lift the Betfred Championship League Leaders shield and meet Featherstone for a place in Super League. Picture: SWPix

In 2003 Toulouse lost out to Catalans Dragons as the RFL’s preferred French team and the Perpignan club not only went on to establish themselves in Super League but have set up a Grand Final showdown with reigning champions St Helens tonight.

Attention will switch from Old Trafford to the south of France 24 hours later for a match that will decide which club replaces relegated Leigh in the top flight in 2022.

Both Toulouse and Featherstone lost out to Leigh last December when an RFL panel met to decide which Championship club would take place Toronto’s place in Super League for 2021.

Toulouse are firm favourites as they look to maintain a 100 per cent record in 2021 but will be wary of a Rovers team that beat them 36-12 at home two years ago to earn a place in the Million Pound Game against Toronto.

Featherstone, who lost that decider to the Wolfpack, are forced to make one change to the team that beat Halifax 42-10 in their semi-final last Saturday.

Forward Luke Cooper avoided a ban after being sin-binned for a late tackle against the Panthers but was forced to pull out of the trip to France after being unable to renew his passport in time.