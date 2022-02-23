Will Hopoate available again for St Helens against Wakefield

Will Hopoate. Picture: SWPix

Will Hopoate, who pulled out of last week's squad at the 11th-hour after failing to recover from injury, is fit enough to feature which leaves Woolf facing a tough decision - whether to bring back the Tonga international or stick with Josh Simm, two-try hero in last Saturday's win at Hull FC.

Friday’s clash is not televised so fans are urged to purchase a ticket.

Saints' squad:1, Jack Welsby, 2, Tommy Makinson, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11, Sione Mata’utia, 12, Joe Batchelor, 13, Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. LMS, 16. Curtis Sironen, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 18. Kyle Amor, 19. Jake Wingfield, 21. Josh Simm, 22. Ben Davies, 23. Konrad Hurrell.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Trinity: 1. Max Jowitt, 2. Tom Johnstone, 5. Tom Lineham, 6. Jacob Miller, 7. Eddie Battye, 10 Tinirau Arone, 11. Matty Ashurst, 12. Kelepi Tanginoa, 13. Jay Pitts, 14. Jordy Crowther, 15. Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 19. Kian Kay, 21. Brad Walker, 22. Yosuf Aydin, 24 Harry Bowes, 27. Lewis Murphy, 29. Isaac Shaw, 30. Corey Hall, 31. Thomas Minns , 35. David Fifita.

St Helens have won their last five home meetings with Wakefield Trinity, including a fixture at Warrington in 2020 and will hoping it will make six of the best when they clubs face each other on Friday night.

Trinity's last away victory against Saints was a 16-12 success in March 2017.

Last 10 meetings:

Wakefield 14, St Helens 30 (SLR14, 9/7/21)

St Helens 34, Wakefield 6 (SLR3, 16/4/21)

St Helens 48, Wakefield 6 (SLR9, 15/10/20)

(at Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington)

Wakefield 16, St Helens 20 (SLR15, 9/10/20)

(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 26, Wakefield 6 (SLR24, 2/8/19)

St Helens 48, Wakefield 10 (CCQF, 1/6/19)

Wakefield 18, St Helens 24 (SLR2, 10/2/19)

Wakefield 16, St Helens 36 (SLS8-R2, 16/8/18)

St Helens 34, Wakefield 30 (SLR19, 29/6/18)

Wakefield 24, St Helens 20 (SLR11, 15/4/18)

Super League summary

St Helens won 43

Wakefield won 9

St Helens highest score: 64-16 (H, 2005) (Widest margin: 60-4, H, 2005)

Wakefield highest score: 41-22 (H, 2004) (also widest margin)