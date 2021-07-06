Wigan’s Willie Isa given two-match ban for dangerous tackle on Mark Percival
Willie Isa has been handed a two-match ban for a dangerous tackle in Wigan’s 24-6 derby defeat by St Helens on Sunday.
Centre or second rower Isa, who was sin-binned for the challenge on Saints centre Mark Percival, was charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel with a Grade C offence.
Isa was also placed on report for bundling over Percival off the ball but the panel decided the incident merited no further action.
Wigan second rower Kai Pearce-Paul was also sin-binned in the match for a late tackle on full-back Lachlan Coote for which the panel issued him with a caution.
Scrum-half Harry Smith was also given a caution for a late tackle in the same game.
Warrington full-back or half-back Stefan Ratchford was charged with a Grade A late tackle during his side’s 24-16 defeat by Leeds on Monday but avoided a ban.