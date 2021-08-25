Wigan Warriors star apologises for derby behaviour against St Helens

Willie Isa. Picture: SWpix

Isa received a three-game ban for a Grade C striking offence for his off-the-ball challenge on a grounded Jack Welsby, which went unpunished in the game, as well as one match for a 53rd-minute strike with his forearm, classed as Grade A other contrary behaviour.

And he has taken to social media to hold up his hands and accept he over-stepped the mark.

"Following the match review panel's decision to suspend me for four games, I would like to issue an apology for my actions during last week's fixture against St Helens," Isa wrote on Instagram.

"When playing in such big games, adrenaline runs high, but that is no excuse for my actions during the game.

"I let myself down, my team-mates down, and most importantly the supporters down in such an important game for the club.

"I would also like to issue an apology to the players from St Helens involved in the incidents, for which I have been suspended for.

"Rugby league is a tough, emotional game but my actions last week completely overstepped the mark.