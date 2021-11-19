Wigan added to the list of venues for revised 2021 World Cup schedule

The Rugby League World Cup

The DW Stadium was left off the original list but will now step in to host one of the men’s quarter-finals in 2022 as well as the women’s group game between England and Canada on November 5.

The double-header was due to take place at Anfield which is now unavailable while the wheelchair final which was due to be held at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on November 18 will now be held at Manchester Central.

It means Manchester will be the venue for all three finals, with Old Trafford hosting a men’s and women’s double-header final on November 19.

The only other amendment to the schedule involves a fixture swap. Australia’s opening group game with Fiji on October 15 will now be played at Headingley due to a clash with an event in Hull and, in return, the MKM Stadium will now host New Zealand’s game with Jamaica on October 22.

The five-week tournament will kick off as planned at St James’ Park, Newcastle, on October 15 with the opening ceremony, followed by hosts England taking on Samoa.

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and Elland Road will host the men’s semi-finals.

The women’s tournament opens at Headingley on November 1 while a double-header at London’s Copper Box kicks off the wheelchair event on November 3.

The full, revised 61-match schedule, with the vast majority of the 21 venues and 18 host towns and cities based in the north of England, was unveiled at a media briefing in Manchester on Friday – 12 months out from the final.

World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton said: “We have achieved our objective in delivering minimal disruption to the existing 61-match schedule and I want to place on record my thanks to all those who have made it possible.

“Every host town and city who joined us on this journey remains involved and they will set the stage for the very best that the sport has to offer.

“There are world-class, compelling matches, across all three tournaments at some of the most iconic venues across England.

“We are delighted to make tickets available to purchase again and supporters can now look forward to being part of this unique global event.

“With match dates and locations confirmed, the excitement will only intensify as we look to the horizon and the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup.”

Organisers have pledged to make the 16th World Cup the biggest and best despite being forced to postpone it by 12 months.