When St Helens beat Brisbane to rule the RL world

St Helens celebrate winning the World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos at the Reebok Stadium, Bolton

It was the club's first World Challenge triumph and led to them earning the Freedom of the Borough status which was marked by a special service at St Helens Parish Church where I was lucky enough to be among the guests.

They repeated the feat six years later - but nothing can compare with that first win and how it was greeted by the fans and the town as a whole.

The Aussies were red-hot favourites to return home with the silverware, but they suffered a rude awakening at the hands of the Super League giants in what was a close and tense affair in front of 16,041 shivering supporters.

Head coach Ian |Millward, who had only arrived at Knowsley Road in March 2000 after the club sacked the legendary Ellery Hanley, said at the time: ''It was a marvellous win and something we will never forget.

''The bookies didn't give us a prayer but several of our players backed themselves off scratch as we were that confident.

''I was never worried when we were losing 18-6. We made a few errors in the first half but came back superbly.''

Skipper Chris Joynt concurred, saying: ''Everyone had written us off before the match but we proved them all wrong.''

Even Brisbane boss Wayne Bennett, who later had a spell as head coach of Great Britain and England admitted: '' I couldn't believe the standard of St Helens' football.''

It was a night Saints announced themselves as a formidable force on the world stage - just a pity the competition has been put on the back burner at this moment in time.

Teams - Saints: Paul Wellens, Sean Hoppe, Kevin Iro, Paul Newlove, Anthony Sullivan, Tommy Martyn, Sean |Long, David Fairleigh, Keiron Cunningham, Sonny Nickle, Chris Joynt (captain),, Peter Shiels, Paul Sculthorpe. Subs: Tim Yonkers, Vila Matautia, John Stankevitch, Tony Stewart.

Broncos: Darren Lockyer, Lote Tuqiri, Stuart Kelly, Michael De Vera, Wendell Sailor, Shaun Berrigan, Scott Prince, Shane Webeka, Luke Priddis, Petro Civoniceva, Gordon Tallis (captain), Phil Lee, Shane Walker. Subs: Ashley Harrison, Brad Meyers, Chris Walker.

Tries - Saints: Joynt, Long, Sculthorpe. Goals: Long (3). Drop goals: Long, Sculthorpe.