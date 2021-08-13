'We didn’t play to our standards' says Saints boss after Cas defeat

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley manages to score against the Tigers

Castleford frustrated the Saints who at one stage were reduced to 11 men following a yellow card for James Bentley and a red for Tommy Makinson.

In a low-scoring first half, Jack Welsby had given Saints the lead with a well-taken 20th-minute try but the visitors replied with a try from Greg Eden four minutes before half-time.

Oliver Holmes scored Castleford’s second try in the 52nd minute, converted again by Danny Richardson to open up a 10-point lead.

Both teams had players sin-binned in the 63rd minute – Castleford’s Peter Mata’utia and James Bentley of Saints after clashing in back play. Saints also lost Makinson 16 minutes from time after a late hit on Castleford’s Niall Evalds.

Saints gave themselves a chance when Alex Walmsley scored with 13 minutes remaining but Eden’s length of the field interception try with two minutes remaining sealed a famous win for Castleford.

Woolf said: “Losses are always disappointing but we didn’t play to our standards tonight.

“We put too much pressure on ourselves with too many errors and poor penalties. Our discipline let us down and that was something that we’ve carried over from last week. That’s something we need to get better at.

“I was pleased with the way we fought back with 11 men and gave ourselves a real chance. If we get that last play right (when Eden scored an interception try) we end up scoring. We put ourselves under too much pressure but there was a lot to be proud of.

“Castleford played well and they were right up for the game. We weren’t quite at our best tonight – at this level of sport it’s really fine margins and that’s what we saw tonight.”

Asked about the red card for Makinson, Woolf said: “I’d like to have another look at it. I felt it was harsh at the time.”

Castleford coach Daryl Powell said: “We haven’t won here for 30-odd years so I’m made up to win here. It might be the last time I come here as Cas coach depending on play-offs and things so I’m so pleased I’m the coach that ended that run. It’s awesome. The players were so courageous tonight – that’s a big win for us.

“I thought we defended really tough all the way through. We dropped some ball early on but I thought once we got hold of it we were the better team. It was a bit helter-skelter at the end but Greg Eden came up with a great play with that interception try. It’s something he’s class at. He has such a great instinct as a player for things like that.