Warrington’s clash with Hull postponed due to Covid-19

Sunday’s Betfred Super League clash between Warrington and Hull has been postponed due to coronavirus.

A number of positive cases in the Hull camp has seen the game called off, with Hull shutting down for five days as of their last round of testing on Thursday.

They will be tested again on August 10 and Super League said in a statement that the game – the 20th to have been affected by covid this season – will be added to the list of possible rearrangements.