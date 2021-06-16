'Walk and Talk' challenge for Mose to hit St Helens

Mose Masoe

It will start the second stage of its journey to collect the signatures of all Super League captains, beginning at the Totally Wicked Stadium home on Thursday where it will be signed by both captains before Saints host Warrington Wolves live on Sky Sports.

The ball will then head to Wigan on the same night before being walked to Leigh and then Salford It will then head to Huddersfield on the 19th, reaching Leeds and Wakefield on the 20th.

It will reach Castleford on the 21st and Hull on the 22nd, before being stored safely away and handed back to Mose on July 1 ahead of the Robins facing Hull FC in the Hull derby.

The ball will eventually be auctioned off as the ‘ultimate piece of modern day rugby league memorabilia.’

Fans will be able donate to support the ball on its journey and importantly show their support for Mose and his family, whose lives were forever changed when he suffered a C4/C5 incomplete spinal cord injury last January which led to him being diagnosed tetraplegic.

The aim between now and July 1, when Mose will carry the ball out in front of the Hull College Craven Park crowd, is to secure 24,353 donations – one for each mile the ball will have travelled to return it into the hands of the former St Helens and Hull KR player.

The UK stretch of the journey is being entitled ‘It’s Time to Walk and Talk’, highlighting how opening up and talking about the impact of life-changing injuries can be just as important as learning to walk again.

Fans will be encouraged to join parts of the UK stage at the various stages of the journey as the ball is carried from Lancashire to East Yorkshire.

Mose said: “I’m really overwhelmed by the thought and effort which has been put in on both sides of the world to make this happen. To have the support once again of all the NRL and Super League clubs, their players and supporters is truly overwhelming.

“It will be so emotional to be handed the ball ahead of the derby game between Hull KR and Hull FC, knowing the effort that has been made to take it around the world collecting signatures.

“Then to walk out onto the field, in front of the fans, will be truly amazing. I have had amazing support from around the world, but the people in the city of Hull especially have shown me so much support and love it will be amazing, and of course extra special with the fans back in the stands.”

The UK journey dates are as follows:

Thursday 17th June

07.00pm. – Ball signed by St Helens and Warrington Wolves

07.30pm – Depart St Helens

10.15pm – Arrive Wigan

Friday 18th June

09.00am – Ball signed by Wigan.

10.00am – Depart Wigan

Midday – Arrive Leigh

Ball signed by Leigh

01.00pm – Depart Leigh

04.30pm – Arrive Salford.

Ball signed by Salford

Saturday 19th June

07.00am. – Depart Salford

05.00p. – Arrive Huddersfield.

Ball signed by Huddersfield

Sunday 20th June

08.00am – Depart Huddersfield

02.00pm – Arrive Leeds.

Ball signed by Leeds

03.00pm – Depart Leeds

06.00pm. – Arrive at Wakefield.

Ball signed by Wakefield.

Monday 21st June

09.00am – Depart Wakefield

11.30am – Arrive at Castleford.

Ball signed by Castleford.

12.30pm – Depart Castleford.

06.00p. – Arrive Goole

Tuesday 22nd June

07.00am – Depart Goole

05.00pm – Arrive Hull FC

Ball signed by Hull FC.

Thursday 1st July

06.40pm Depart Hull FC