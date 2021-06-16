'Walk and Talk' challenge for Mose to hit St Helens
Saints' skipper James Roby and his Warrington Wolves counterpart Jack Hughes will join the Mose Masoe 'Walk and Talk' challenge on Thursday by signing a ball which has initially travelled from Hull to Auckland and, following a period in isolation, has been passed to Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Townsville, collecting NRL signatures before being flown back to the UK.
It will start the second stage of its journey to collect the signatures of all Super League captains, beginning at the Totally Wicked Stadium home on Thursday where it will be signed by both captains before Saints host Warrington Wolves live on Sky Sports.
The ball will then head to Wigan on the same night before being walked to Leigh and then Salford It will then head to Huddersfield on the 19th, reaching Leeds and Wakefield on the 20th.
It will reach Castleford on the 21st and Hull on the 22nd, before being stored safely away and handed back to Mose on July 1 ahead of the Robins facing Hull FC in the Hull derby.
The ball will eventually be auctioned off as the ‘ultimate piece of modern day rugby league memorabilia.’
Fans will be able donate to support the ball on its journey and importantly show their support for Mose and his family, whose lives were forever changed when he suffered a C4/C5 incomplete spinal cord injury last January which led to him being diagnosed tetraplegic.
The aim between now and July 1, when Mose will carry the ball out in front of the Hull College Craven Park crowd, is to secure 24,353 donations – one for each mile the ball will have travelled to return it into the hands of the former St Helens and Hull KR player.
The UK stretch of the journey is being entitled ‘It’s Time to Walk and Talk’, highlighting how opening up and talking about the impact of life-changing injuries can be just as important as learning to walk again.
Fans will be encouraged to join parts of the UK stage at the various stages of the journey as the ball is carried from Lancashire to East Yorkshire.
Mose said: “I’m really overwhelmed by the thought and effort which has been put in on both sides of the world to make this happen. To have the support once again of all the NRL and Super League clubs, their players and supporters is truly overwhelming.
“It will be so emotional to be handed the ball ahead of the derby game between Hull KR and Hull FC, knowing the effort that has been made to take it around the world collecting signatures.
“Then to walk out onto the field, in front of the fans, will be truly amazing. I have had amazing support from around the world, but the people in the city of Hull especially have shown me so much support and love it will be amazing, and of course extra special with the fans back in the stands.”
The UK journey dates are as follows:
Thursday 17th June
07.00pm. – Ball signed by St Helens and Warrington Wolves
07.30pm – Depart St Helens
10.15pm – Arrive Wigan
Friday 18th June
09.00am – Ball signed by Wigan.
10.00am – Depart Wigan
Midday – Arrive Leigh
Ball signed by Leigh
01.00pm – Depart Leigh
04.30pm – Arrive Salford.
Ball signed by Salford
Saturday 19th June
07.00am. – Depart Salford
05.00p. – Arrive Huddersfield.
Ball signed by Huddersfield
Sunday 20th June
08.00am – Depart Huddersfield
02.00pm – Arrive Leeds.
Ball signed by Leeds
03.00pm – Depart Leeds
06.00pm. – Arrive at Wakefield.
Ball signed by Wakefield.
Monday 21st June
09.00am – Depart Wakefield
11.30am – Arrive at Castleford.
Ball signed by Castleford.
12.30pm – Depart Castleford.
06.00p. – Arrive Goole
Tuesday 22nd June
07.00am – Depart Goole
05.00pm – Arrive Hull FC
Ball signed by Hull FC.
Thursday 1st July
06.40pm Depart Hull FC
07.40pm – Ball guard at Hull KR v Hull FC. Ball carried onto pitch by Mose to be signed by both skippers.