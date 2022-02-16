Venue switch for St Helens Reserves' clash with Bradford

Ian Talbot. Picture: SWPix

Due to the recent adverse weather conditions, the club felt it would be wiser to move the game in order to protect the surface at the Totally Wicked Stadium and as an added bonus entry will be free. But they say that most of their home encounters will be played at HQ.

The reserves will be headed up by head coach Ian Talbot who has a strong squad which features Academy graduates Shay Martyn, Reece Sumner, Rio Corkill, Cole Appleby, Daniel Moss and Ellis Keppel. Jake Burns is another to join the squad. He is a hooker from Halton Hornets who will look to impress.