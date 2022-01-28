US authorities issue renewed appeal to find ex-St Helens and Wigan prop

Bryn Hargreaves (right) with Paul Clough after Saints' Challenge Cup final win over Hull in 2008. Picture: SWPix

The 36-year-old emigrated after retiring, and now lives in Morgantown, West Virginia.

However, after not being seen for a fortnight at the beginning of the year, he was reported missing to local authorities.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s office issued a plea to the public almost a fortnight for any clues regarding his whereabouts.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After several searches of the surrounding areas - and in the absence of any solid leads - they have made a second appeal for information.

"Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing Monongalia County man," a post on the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page read.

"On January 16, 2022, Bryn J. Hargreves was reported missing to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

"Bryn Hargreaves is a 36-year-old male, originally from England but currently resides at the Whisper Creek Apartments in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown, WV.

"It is believed Mr Hargreaves last communicated with family and friends around January 3, 2022.

"Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies have searched the surrounding area several times including with the assistance of K-9’s but have been unsuccessful locating Mr Hargreaves.

"No individual has been able to give a date or location where he was last seen or what he was wearing, so we are unable to provide a last known location or direction of travel.

"Monongalia County Sheriff’s detectives have searched Mr Hargreaves residence for any information related to his disappearance and are currently going through relevant digital evidence and financial records in hopes of developing additional leads.

"The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the community’s assistance with trying to locate Mr Hargreaves, who is described as a white male with brown hair, 6’2”, 220 pounds and has a tattoo of a family crest on his right arm.