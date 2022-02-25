Tributes flow after death of Va’aiga Tuigamala

Va’aiga Tuigamala

Tuigamala, who played for the All Blacks and also represented Samoa in both codes, was a member of the all-conquering Wigan team of the early 1990s and his former club said on Twitter: “Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va’aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away. Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time.”

Dual rugby international Jason Robinson paid tribute to an his Wigan Warriors team-mate.

The flying full back or winger tweeted: "Absolutely heartbroken! I owe so much to this amazing man! Literally helped change my life when he came to ⁦Wigan Warriors RL⁩ from NZ. Sending all my love and condolences to the family at such a sad time. RIP brother."

Tuigamala played 102 games for Wigan during five seasons at the club between 1993 and 1997, scoring 62 tries. He won three League titles with Wigan as well two Challenge Cups, two Regal Trophies and one Premiership title.

"Every now and then a player comes along who touches the heart and soul of every single fan, player, coach and administrator - Inga was one of them," Kris Radlinski, executive director of Wigan Warriors said.

"He was one of the most exciting rugby players to play either code. His presence on the rugby field was huge."