Tribute to former St Helens ace Glyn Moses who has died aged 93

Glyn Moses

A natural footballer, he often demonstrated his prowess in attack and scored a total of 44 tries in 259 matches for the Knowsley Road club.

Moses - one of many RL players who left the Valleys to make a big impact in the south west Lancashire town - was born in Nant-y-Moel South Wales on May 1928.

He played rugby union for Newbridge RFC before signing professional forms for Salford in November 1949. Unfortunately Glyn never found his niche at the Willows and became so disenchanted that he decided to return to Wales at the end of the 1950-51 season.

Moses attempted to get on the books of newly-formed Cardiff RLFC but was refused permission by Salford. Some 15 months passed by before he signed for Saints on New Year's Eve and was an ever-present in a fantastic team which did not lose an away match that entire season.

He scored seven tries, including a vital score in the 24 points to 14 Championship Final win over Halifax at Maine Road.

In the 1956 RL Challenge Cup Final programme he was listed at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed in at 12st 4lbs. His fine form for the Saints led to Glyn being awarded nine Great Britain caps, two Welsh caps and a further two caps for the Other Nationalities team.

He was a member of the 1957 World Cup touring team to Australia where he played three tests.

David Dooley - a leading member of the St Helens Heritage Society, said: ''I recall standing in the Knowsley Road boys pen when I was seven years old watching a proud Glyn Moses play against France in an exciting international on the 10th of April 1957.

''Alan Prescott was the GB captain and Britain prevailed over a skilful French side by 29-14. The match programme also revealed that Moses used to write an article every week in the St Helens edition of the Evening Chronicle.''

Glyn won one RL Challenge Cup winners medal (1956 RL Cup Final v Halifax), one Championship Final winners medal (1952-3) and one Lancashire Cup winners medal (v Wigan 1953-54) for the Saints.

By 1959 Austin Rhodes had established the full back berth as his own and Glyn played his final game for the Saints against Leeds on November 28, 1959.

On retiring from the game after the Leeds match, he remained in the fresh air of St Helens where he could be found frequenting the UNISON Club in Bishop Road.

David said: "The Principality`s loss was our gain! Glyn Moses in attack and defence was one of the forerunners for the modern full back.''