Totally Wicked stadium to host women's play-off semi-finals

The Totally Wicked Stadium will host both play-off semi-finals on Sunday, September 26, to be broadcast live on Sky Sports from 1pm.

And, as part of a Women’s Rugby League double-header, Headingley will also host the Women’s Super League Shield Final which kicks off at noon.

Tickets for the double-header are available to buy now, priced £10 adults and £5 U16s, via the RFL website. Seating is unreserved and fans can choose between the seated east stand, or standing in the north stand.

The Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final will also be shown live on Sky Sports, meaning that the channel will show all three Super League Grand Finals – men’s, women’s and wheelchair – this autumn.

Before then, the final round of the regular season will be staged with St Helens, already assured of a semi-final spot, aiming to defeat derby rivals Wigan Warriors to clinch the League Leaders' Shield.

Kick off at the Totally Wicked Stadium is 2pm and the match will be shown live on twitch.tv/rugbyleague. A defeat for Wigan would also assure Castleford Tigers and York City Knights of semi-final places alongside Leeds Rhinos and Saints.

Tickets will be available via Saints' ticket office, by calling 01744 455052 and online via the club website until the day before the fixtures.