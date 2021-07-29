'Top players want to come to St Helens' says chairman

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus. Picture: SWPix

Lachlan Coote is joining Hull KR, Joel Thompson is retiring, Theo Fages' future is uncertain, and 35-year-old skipper James Roby can't go on for ever, even though he is showing no signs of flagging.

But McManus knows the Betfred Challenge Cup winners have some talented young players in their ranks ready to step up to the plate on a regular basis, such as Jack Welsby, Lewis Dodd, Aaron Smith, Josh Simm and Jake Wingfield and with one or two fresh faces will be just as potent a force as ever.

He said: "There is a lot of player movement these days, which is the nature of the beast, but I believe we can fill any gap which occurs.

''Many of the top players, whether from this country or overseas, want to come to St Helens due to our reputation and long may it continue.''

On the Covid-19 issue, he commented: ''I feel Super League and the RFL need to get their heads together and try to solve the problems surrounding the pandemic and what is going to happen in the future,''

The former local-born Hong Kong banker also joined thousands of fans and the playing staff (men and women) on two open top buses as they paraded their silverware around the town earlier this week and observed:'' What an incredible homecoming to end an amazing weekend.