Tommy Makinson represents RL in 'Love of Sport' campaign

Tommy Makinson

Fans have been sorely missed this year and as sports around the country look forward to welcoming them back to their grounds, organisations have come together for the ‘For the Love of Sport’ campaign.

As part of the campaign, Makinson appears in a video alongside sportsmen and women, including Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, David Coulthard (motorsport), Hollie Doyle (horse racing), Adam Gemili and Laura Muir (athletics), Johanna Konta (tennis), England captain Joe Root (cricket), Justin Rose (golf) and many more to remind spectators what they need to do in a venue to ensure it is as safe as possible for themselves and others.

The campaign came visible on Monday when fans surged through the turnstiles for the first time in 14 months at Super League and Premiership rugby grounds, as well as at selected horse-racing courses.

Throughout the week, the Premier League, EFL and County Cricket are some of the other competitions to have supporters back in their grounds.

Each sport will integrate their own safety messaging specific to their club, venue or competition.