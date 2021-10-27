Tom Nisbet to spend season on loan at Leigh Centurions

Tom Nisbet. Picture: SWPix

He will link up again with St Helens team-mate Aaron Smith, who has also agreed to a similar deal at Leigh Sports Village.

Nisbet, 22, is well aware of the Centurions having made an appearance for them on the wing in Perpignan against Catalans Dragons in August while on a one-week loan.

He signed for Saints from Newton Storm and has progressed through the scholarship programme and played three seasons at U19 level. He has also represented Lancashire and England Academies.

He made his Saints debut against Salford in 2020 on the wing – his only appearance so far in the Red Vee and will look forward to regular game time at Leigh in 2022.

Nisbet said: “I’m really looking forward to playing for Leigh Centurions and I’m excited at the prospect of getting game-time and proving what I can do.

''I’ve gained a lot from my time at Saints and training every day with the best wingers in Super League in Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace.

“You gain something every time you train with those two and them and the likes of James Roby and the coaching staff and all the senior players are always there to talk and help you along. It’s a really enjoyable environment, but it can be frustrating when you’re not playing games at the end of the week. All you can do is train the best and hardest you can and benefit from being in the St Helens system.”

Saints head coach Kristian Woolf said: “Tom is a talented player who is another who has progressed through our Academy. Like Aaron Smith, his game time has been limited playing behind the likes of Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace and so a season playing regular footy at Leigh will aid his development and I am looking forward to seeing him progress.”

Leigh Centurions head of rugby Chris Chester said: “We are building a squad with a really good blend of good young players like Tom and Jayden[Hatton.