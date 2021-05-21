Tom Nisbet joins Oldham in loan move
Tom Nisbet has joined Championship club Oldham on an initial two weeks loan.
Nisbet, who can play on the wing, at full back, or in the centre positions, joined Saints from Newton Storm at the age of 15 and has progressed through the academy system.
He made his debut for St Helens in a narrow defeat to Salford last season - his only first team appearance to date - but now has an opportunity to gain first team experience with the Roughyeds.
The loan will be initially for two weeks before it’s then renewed on a week-by-week basis.