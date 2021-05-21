Tom Nisbet joins Oldham in loan move

Tom Nisbet. Picture: SWPix

Nisbet, who can play on the wing, at full back, or in the centre positions, joined Saints from Newton Storm at the age of 15 and has progressed through the academy system.

He made his debut for St Helens in a narrow defeat to Salford last season - his only first team appearance to date - but now has an opportunity to gain first team experience with the Roughyeds.