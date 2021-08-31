Tom Lineham suspended for high tackle on Lachlan Coote

Tom Lineham received a two-match notice for a high tackle on Lachlan Coote. Picture: SWPix

Watts has been given a two-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel for a Grade B tripping offence during his side’s 22-0 home defeat to Wigan on Monday, while Lineham received a two-match notice for a high tackle on Lachlan Coote in his team’s 24-14 loss to St Helens.

Castleford take on Salford in the opening game at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Saturday before Warrington meet Wigan on Sunday.