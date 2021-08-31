Tom Lineham suspended for high tackle on Lachlan Coote
Warrington winger Tom Lineham and Castleford prop Liam Watts will miss the Dacia Magic Weekend due to suspension.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 4:13 pm
Watts has been given a two-match penalty notice by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel for a Grade B tripping offence during his side’s 22-0 home defeat to Wigan on Monday, while Lineham received a two-match notice for a high tackle on Lachlan Coote in his team’s 24-14 loss to St Helens.
Castleford take on Salford in the opening game at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Saturday before Warrington meet Wigan on Sunday.
Leeds forward Zane Tetevano, who was the only player punished from the round 21 fixtures, will start a three-match suspension when the Rhinos play Hull on Saturday.