Ticket details for St Helens' trip to Hull FC

St Helens travel to Hull FC on Monday evening

Tickets have been allocated in the north stand and all will be unreserved seating.

Price: Adults £26, concessions (65+) £22, young adults (19-21) £22, students £22, youths (17-18), non-member juniors £10.

The Super League junior swap scheme has also been replaced by a new deal which offers junior members £5 tickets for all away games.

Please contact the ticket office over the phone for more information. These, however, cannot be ordered online. Under 5’s are free but a ticket must be provided from the Saints' ticket office.

All match-day tickets will be withdrawn from sale at 9am on Monday, August 2, and in the meantime can be purchased on line or by telephone 01744 455052.