Theo Fages returns to St Helens squad for Wembley final
Saints' boss Kristian Woolf has made only one change to his squad ahead of Saturday's Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley - Frenchman Theo Fages coming back after a week's rest and replacing the banned Sione Mata’utia.
Matty Lees is included after coming through the Wakefield Trinity win unscathed following his ankle injury.
Daryl Powell has named a strong-looking squad for Saturday's showdown with 12 changes from the team thrashed by Salford Red Devils last weekend.
Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Peter Mata’utia, Jake Trueman, Paul McShane, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Daniel Smith, Suaia Matagi, Jordan Turner and Gareth O’Brien are all available for selection.
Saints' 21 man squad:1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 7, Theo Fages 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 25. Dan Norman.
Castleford quad: 1. Niall Evalds 2. Derrell Olpherts 3. Peter Mata’utia 4. Michael Shenton 6. Jake Trueman 7. Danny Richardson 8. Liam Watts 9. Paul McShane 10. Grant Millington 11. Oliver Holmes 12. Cheyse Blair 13. Adam Milner 14. Nathan Massey 15. George Griffin 17. Alex Foster 20. James Clare 21. Jesse Sene-Lefao 22. Daniel Smith 24. Suaia Matagi 25. Jordan Turner 31. Gareth O’Brien