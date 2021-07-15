Theo Fages returns to St Helens squad for Wembley final

Theo Fages

Matty Lees is included after coming through the Wakefield Trinity win unscathed following his ankle injury.

add to saints squad

Daryl Powell has named a strong-looking squad for Saturday's showdown with 12 changes from the team thrashed by Salford Red Devils last weekend.

Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Peter Mata’utia, Jake Trueman, Paul McShane, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Daniel Smith, Suaia Matagi, Jordan Turner and Gareth O’Brien are all available for selection.

Saints' 21 man squad:1. Lachlan Coote, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Kevin Naiqama, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Regan Grace, 6, Jonny Lomax, 7, Theo Fages 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Joel Thompson, 13, Morgan Knowles, 15. LMS, 16. Kyle Amor, 17, Agnatius Paasi, 18. Jack Welsby, 19, Aaron Smith, 20, Joe Batchelor, 21. Lewis Dodd, 22. Josh Simm, 25. Dan Norman.