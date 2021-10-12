Thatto Heath girls under 16s set for Grand Final against Oulton

Thatto Heath girls unders 16s after their semi-final win over Easte Leeds

Thatto Heath girls under 16s team have reached their age group's grand final where they will meet Oulton at Victoria Park in Warrington on Saturday (October 16) with a 12.30pm kick off.

The girls reached the final with a 14-8 semi-final success over East Leeds thanks to two tries from Amelia Norton and one from Lydia Humphries with GeorgIa Bogg landing one conversion.