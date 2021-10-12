Thatto Heath girls under 16s set for Grand Final against Oulton
After all the Grand Final success for St Helens at the weekend there could be even more glory for the town this Saturday.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 6:18 pm
Thatto Heath girls under 16s team have reached their age group's grand final where they will meet Oulton at Victoria Park in Warrington on Saturday (October 16) with a 12.30pm kick off.
The girls reached the final with a 14-8 semi-final success over East Leeds thanks to two tries from Amelia Norton and one from Lydia Humphries with GeorgIa Bogg landing one conversion.
Coach Danny Morris said: "I couldn't be prouder of the team's performance in the semi-final and as we go into the grand final I just want to thank all our sponsors for their support."