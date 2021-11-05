Teenagers earn full-time contracts with St Helens

Taylor Pemberton and Jumah Sambou

Full-time contracts have been handed to teenagers Taylor Pemberton and Jumah Sambou.

Sambou, 19, from Woolston Golds, is an outside back who has starred in the centre for the Academy. He scored five times in as many appearances last season and grabbed seven in 18 games the year before.

Sambou has also played twice for the Reserves and is the elder brother of Dayon who progresses from the scholarship system to the Academy ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Pemberton is a hooker from Leigh East. The 18-year- old was named in the first team squad in the defeat to Salford earlier this year, but did not make the match day 17.

He played 10 times this year for the U19s, scoring one try. He captained his country to victory over France back in 2019, scoring a try for the England U16s side, while he has also captained Lancashire U18s.

Both Sambou and Pemberton were included in the England National Performance squad for 2020.

The young Saints duo were among the player who were in the Academy party which toured Australia in 2019 .

The pair have been training with the first team squad over the last few months and are delighted to sign their first professional deals.

Sambou said: “I want to thank the club for giving me an opportunity to prove myself. ''

Pemberton said: "I am delighted to be in the top squad for next year and to get a squad number is a dream come true for myself and family.