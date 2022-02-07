Team-by-team guide for the 2022 Super League season

New Saints signing Konrad Hurrell. Picture: SWPix

Here, the Reporter takes a look at the runners and riders for 2022.

CASTLEFORD TIGERS

Coach: Lee Radford (since November 2021).

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain: Paul McShane.

In: Jake Mamo (Warrington), Joe Westerman (Wakefield), Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo (both Hull), Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McClelland (both Leeds), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield), George Lawler (Hull KR), Junior Vasuitoga (British Army, on trial).

Out: Oliver Holmes, Peter Mata’utia (both Warrington), Michael Shenton, Grant Millington (both retired), Jesse Sene-Lefao (Featherstone), Alex Foster (Newcastle Thunder), Lewis Bienek (London Broncos), Lewis Peachey (Newcastle Thunder, on season-long loan).

The man to look out for: Jake Trueman, a supremely talented stand-off who will be out to make up for lost time after being plagued by a back injury for the last two seasons.

Prospects: New coach Lee Radford is hoping to help the Tigers take the next step but the club lost so much experience at the end of 2021 that he may need 12 months to lay the groundwork for a brighter future.

Odds to finish top: 20-1

Predicted finish: 8th.

CATALANS DRAGONS

Coach: Steve McNamara (since June 2017).

Captain: Ben Garcia.

In: Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights), Dylan Napa (Canterbury Bulldogs), Tyrone May (Penrith).

Out: Joel Tomkins (retired), Jason Baitieri, James Maloney (both Lezignan).

The man to look out for: Mitchell Pearce, a quality half-back who has the onerous task of filling the boots of James Maloney but looks well equipped to carry on the good work.

Prospects: The addition of three high-quality players from the NRL ought to ensure the Dragons are pushing once more for silverware.

Odds: 4-1.

Predicted finish: 3rd.

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

Coach: Ian Watson (since November 2020).

Captain: to be announced.

In: Chris Hill (Warrington), Nathan Mason (Leigh), Theo Fages (St Helens), Tui Lolohea, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Oliver Roberts (all Salford), Danny Levi (Brisbane).

Out: Lee Gaskell (Wakefield), Aidan Sezer (Leeds), Sam Wood (Hull KR), Joe Wardle (Leigh), Darnell McIntosh (Hull FC), Kenny Edwards (Castleford), Nathaniel Peteru (released), Nathan Peats (Albi), James Cunningham (Toulouse), James Gavet (released).

The man to look out for: Will Pryce, the teenage son of former Great Britain international Leon burst onto the scene towards the back end of the 2021 season as a dashing stand-off but hopes to make the breakthrough in his new role of full-back.

Prospects: After under-achieving massively in his first season, coach Ian Watson should be confident of making progress this time, especially after significantly reshaping his squad.

Odds: 33-1

Predicted finish: 5th.

HULL FC

Coach: Brett Hodgson (since November 2020).

Captain: Luke Gale.

In: Luke Gale (Leeds), Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield), Joe Lovodua (South Sydney), Kane Evans (New Zealand Warriors).

Out: Marc Sneyd (Salford), Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo (both Castleford), Masi Matongo (York).

The man to look out for: Luke Gale, the Black and Whites’ new skipper is the proven match-winner Brett Hodgson is pinning his hopes on after an underwhelming first season at the helm.

Prospects: The Black and Whites frittered away a promising start in 2021 to miss out on the play-offs and, with a similar squad, they could be in danger of missing out again.

Odds: 20-1.

Predicted finish: 7th.

HULL KR

Coach: Tony Smith (since June 2019).

Captain: Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

In: Lachlan Coote (St Helens), Tom Garratt (Dewsbury), Frankie Halton (Featherstone), Sam Wood (Huddersfield), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Keighley), Greg Richards (London Broncos).

Out: George Lawler (Castleford), Owen Harrison (Dewsbury), Adam Quinlan (released), Greg Minikin (Warrington), Joe Keyes (Halifax).

Man to look out for: Lachlan Coote, the club’s major recruit who Rovers fans will be hoping can bring his Midas touch with him after starring with three-time champions St Helens.

Prospects: Their remarkable exploits in 2021 make it a tough act to follow and, despite the astuteness of coach Tony Smith, it is hard to see them maintaining the progress.

Odds: 40-1.

Predicted finish: 9th.

LEEDS RHINOS

Coach: Richard Agar (since May 2019).

Captain: Kruise Leeming.

In: James Bentley (St Helens), Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield), Blake Austin (Warrington), David Fusitu’a (New Zealand Warriors).

Out: Luke Gale (Hull), Rob Lui (Townsville Blackhawks), Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McLelland (both Castleford), King Vuniyayawa (Salford), Luke Briscoe (Featherstone), Corey Hall (Wakefield).

Man to look out for: James Bentley, a Leeds lad who undertook his apprenticeship at Bradford before really catching the eye as a tough-tackling second-rower with St Helens.

Prospects: With four quality signings, the Rhinos ought to be pushing for honours once more. So much will depend on the success of the new half-back pairing of Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin.

Odds: 10-1.

Predicted finish: 2nd.

SALFORD RED DEVILS

Coach: Paul Rowley (since November 2021).

Captain: Elijah Taylor.

In: Marc Sneyd (Hull), Sitaleki Akauola (Warrington), Brodie Croft (Brisbane), Shane Wright (North Queensland Cowboys), Amir Bourouh (Wigan), Ryan Brierley, Alex Gerrard (both Leigh), King Vuniyayawa (Leeds), Deon Cross (Widnes).

Outs: Krisnan Inu (Lezignan), Ata Hingano, Ed Chamberlain (both Leigh), Kevin Brown (retired), Sebastine Ikahihifo, Tui Lolohea, Oliver Roberts (all Huddersfield), Pauli Pauli (York), Dec Patton (Bradford).

Man to look out for: Brodie Croft, a former Melbourne Storm half-back who is looking to reignite his career following a disappointing move to Brisbane Broncos.

Prospects: New coach Paul Rowley will ensure his squad are fully motivated but they look well short of quality and could once more be battling near the foot of the table.

Odds: 100-1.

Predicted finish: 10th.

ST HELENS

Coach: Kristian Woolf (since September 2019).

Captain: James Roby.

In: Joey Lussick (Parramatta), Will Hopoate (Canterbury Bulldogs), Curtis Sironen (Manly), Konrad Hurrell (Leeds), Daniel Hill (Widnes).

Out: Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters), James Bentley (Leeds), Lachlan Coote (Hull KR), Joel Thompson (retired), Theo Fages (Huddersfield), Josh Eaves (Newcastle Thunder), Aaron Smith (Leigh, on season-long loan).

Man to look out for: Will Hopoate, an exciting addition to the Saints backline who can help fill the boots of departed centre Kevin Naiqama.

Prospects: Saints do not look as strong as they seek an unprecedented fourth straight Super League title but they should still be good enough to hold off their challengers.

Odds: 6-4 fav.

Predicted finish: 1st.

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE

Coach: Sylvain Houles (since November 2012).

Captain: Tony Gigot.

In: Matty Russell (Leigh), James Cunningham (Huddersfield), Chris Hankinson (Wigan), Gadwin Springer (Villeneuve).

Out: Johnathon Ford (released), Remi Casty (retired), Bastien Ader (Limoux), Jy Hitchcox (Leigh).

Man to look out for: Mathieu Jussaume, a gifted centre who played a major role in the club’s promotion from the Championship and earned a debut for France against England in October.

Prospects: Leigh found the gulf between the Championship and Super League too great a challenge and, despite an obvious home advantage, Toulouse look sure to struggle as well, especially after the late losses of captain Johnathon Ford and Mark Kheirallah.

Odds: 150-1.

Predicted finish: 12th.

WAKEFIELD TRINITY

Coach: Willie Poching (since September 2021).

Captain: Jacob Miller.

Ins: Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield), Tom Lineham (Warrington), Jai Whitbread, Liam Hood (both Leigh), Sadiq Adebiyi (London Broncos), Corey Hall (Leeds), Thomas Minns (Newcastle Thunder), John Davetanivalu (unattached).

Out: Joe Westerman (Castleford), Kyle Wood, Joe Arundel (both Halifax), Josh Wood (Barrow), Chris Green (Leigh), Ryan Hampshire, Alex Walker (both released).

Man to look out for: Tom Johnstone, the pacey, free-scoring winger will be hoping for an injury-free season to push his claims for an England World Cup spot.

Prospects: Willie Poching got the job after an impressive stint as caretaker coach but the odds look stacked against him as he bids to take them up the table.

Odds: 100-1.

Predicted finish: 11th.

WARRINGTON WOLVES

Coach: Daryl Powell (since November 2021).

Captain: Jack Hughes.

Ins: Oliver Holmes, Peter Mata’utia (both Castleford), Greg Minikin (Hull KR), James Harrison (Featherstone), Joe Bullock (Wigan), Billy Magoulias (Cronulla).

Out: Chris Hill (Huddersfield), Tom Lineham (Wakefield), Sami Kibula (Bradford), Jake Mamo (Castleford), Blake Austin (Leeds), Sitaleki Akauola (Saford).

Man to look out for: George Williams, the former Wigan favourite showed only glimpses of his talent in the last two months of the 2021 season but, with a full pre-season under his belt, he should be able to get back to his best in World Cup year.

Prospects: Daryl Powell probably needed a fresh challenge after spending so long at his home-town club Castleford and he may just be able to turn the nearly-men of Super League into champions but not in 2022.

Odds: 7-2.

Predicted finish: 6th.

WIGAN WARRIORS

Coach: Matt Peet (since October 2021)

Captain: Thomas Leuluai.

In: Cade Cust (Manly), Kaide Ellis (St George), Patrick Mago (South Sydney), Abbas Miski (London Broncos), Iain Thornley (Leigh), Ramon Silva (London Broncos).

Out: Tony Clubb, Dom Manfredi (both retired), Oliver Gildart, Jackson Hastings (both Wests Tigers), Amir Bourouh (Salford), Joe Bullock (Warrington).

The man to look out for: Cade Cust, the player chosen to fill the boots of Jackson Hastings arrives in England as a promising half-back with his best years ahead of him.

Prospects: New head coach Matt Peet will be out to repay the faith shown in him by his home-town club and the Warriors are sure to be challenging but their squad lacks the quality of their main rivals.

Odds: 7-1.

Predicted finish: 4th.