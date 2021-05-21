Super League to support Rainbow Laces campaign in round nine

Betfred Super League clubs will come together in round nine to support Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

The Rainbow Laces campaign usually takes place in December when Super League is out of season. However, following consultation with Stonewall, Sky Sports and clubs, Super League felt it was important to acknowledge the campaign during the regular season.

Super League’s commitment to the Rainbow Laces campaign is an important part of the sort’s wider anti-discrimination campaign Tackle IT! – details of which can be found on: https://www.rugby-league.com/tackle_itThe round will highlight the importance of issues surrounding discrimination based on sexuality and gender identity, as well as the positive work done both within the sport and the wider community.

Players and match officials will be encouraged to support the campaign with clubs being provided with pairs of Stonewall rainbow laces for players to wear during Round 9 fixtures.

LED perimeter boards at stadiums will highlight the campaign and supportive messaging will feature across Super League social media channels.