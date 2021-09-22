Super League in new sponsorship deal with Loch Lomond Group

The Loch Lomond Group will produce a range of limited-edition club branded products, which will see a percentage of the proceeds fed back into clubs as well as the charities of their choice

The Loch Lomond Group, a multi award-winning independent distiller and blender of some of the finest and rarest scotch whiskies, has a heritage amongst the oldest and most respected in the distilling industry.

Its portfolio also includes Glen’s Vodka, one of the UK’s leading spirit brands; Loch Lomond Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Glen Scotia Whisky and Ben Lomond premium craft Scottish gin.

The brands first activation was at the Dacia Magic Weekend earlier this month and will be on show throughout the end-of-season run-in of Play-Offs and Grand Final.

Loch Lomond Group currently partner with several major sporting brands including with The Open, The Women’s British Open (golf), The United Rugby Championship (rugby union), The Scottish Premier Football League and Wigan Warriors.

As part of our partnership, The Loch Lomond Group will produce a range of limited-edition club branded products, which will see a percentage of the proceeds fed back into clubs as well as the charities of their choice.

The deal also includes naming rights to the “Spirit of Super League Award”, presented at the end of season Betfred Super League Awards event. The award, which is given to an individual who epitomises the values of Super League by going beyond their expected professional commitments and who places a strong emphasis on sportsmanship and community. Previous recipients of the Spirit of Super League award are Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Rob Burrow and Mose Masoe.

Super League chief commercial officer, Rhodri Jones said: "It’s fantastic to welcome The Loch Lomond Group to our family of partners in the Betfred Super League.

“Loch Lomond Group’s recent experience of working with one of our clubs, Wigan Warriors, has shown them how well we, as a sport, work with partners within our game and we look forward to developing this relationship further over the coming months with the launch of bespoke club branded products.

“The presentation of the Spirit of Super League award is always one of the most poignant moments at the Super League Awards and we look forward to working with Loch Lomond Group to produce more memorable moments over the next three years.”

Loch Lomond Group, chief executive officer, Colin Matthews said: “We are truly excited to be partnering with Super League. Much like our other sports partnerships, this sponsorship will centre on contributing to the true spirit of the sport.