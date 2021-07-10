Super League hit by two more coronavirus-related postponements

The Betfred Super League has been rocked by two more coronavirus-related postponements, with a dozen games this season now affected. Picture: SWPix

Sunday’s matches in Hull, between Hull KR and Warrington and Hull FC and Leigh have both been called off under the league’s Covid Protocols.

Hull FC have called their game off after a third member of their squad tested positive, with a fourth symptomatic player awaiting a PCR test result. Four more senior-squad players are isolating as close contacts, pushing Hull to the threshold of seven which permits a postponement.

Warrington have cancelled their trip to Hull KR with four of their senior players either positive or symptomatic, with three others isolating as contacts. Two non-playing staff have also tested positive.