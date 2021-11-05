Super League Grand Final moves to earlier date ahead of 2022 World Cup

England coach Shaun Wane will have extra time to prepare his side for the start of the World Cup in 2022 after Super League chiefs agreed to end the domestic season on September 24.

The final normally takes place in early October, but with the World Cup scheduled to start on October 15 there will now be a three-week gap.

Super League are expected to start the new season in early February. There is also an earlier Challenge Cup start, with the final in May.

England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all involved in the World Cup along with France, whose squad includes a large contingent of the Catalans Dragons' 2021 finalists.

The Super League fixtures are due out on November 25 and the season is expected to start on Thursday, February 10.