Super League Grand Final moves to earlier date ahead of 2022 World Cup
Players from St Helens and other clubs will have extra time to prepare for next year's rescheduled Rugby League World Cup after Super League agreed to bring forward the 2022 Grand Final to September 24.
The final normally takes place in early October, but with the World Cup scheduled to start on October 15 there will now be a three-week gap.
Super League are expected to start the new season in early February. There is also an earlier Challenge Cup start, with the final in May.
England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all involved in the World Cup along with France, whose squad includes a large contingent of the Catalans Dragons' 2021 finalists.
The Super League fixtures are due out on November 25 and the season is expected to start on Thursday, February 10.
Grand Final tickets will go on sale on Monday, with a 25 per cent early bird discount available for adults.