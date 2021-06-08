Super League fixtures in doubt due to Covid protocols

Friday’s game between Huddersfield and Wigan is in serious doubt

Friday’s game between Huddersfield and Wigan is in serious doubt as Covid-19 once again threatens to cause major disruption to the Betfred Super League.

The PA news agency understands the Giants have reported at least five positive cases which would be enough to force them to close down training and take them to brink of postponing the round nine fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A decision is thought to be imminent on what would have been Huddersfield’s first home game in front of fans for 15 months.

It will be the first fixture of the 2021 Super League campaign to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused havoc with the 2020 season and prompted the Rugby Football League to rule that league positions would be determined by win percentages.

The amended format was maintained for this season and extended to both the Championship and League 1 with the likelihood of more fixtures being postponed and unable to be re-arranged.

It is believed that more than one Super League club recorded positive tests in the latest round of testing, which has resulted in numerous stand-downs ahead of this weekend's action.

The number of stand-downs is already believed to be in double figures and that could be increased as further testing takes place during the week.

Saints are due to play Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday, while the women's derby fixture this weekend against Wigan Warriors has already been called off due to a positive test in the St Helens' camp.