Super League agrees deal for games to be broadcast in France

Super League has unveiled a television deal with French broadcaster beIN Sports for live coverage of at least nine of Catalans Dragons’ 13 home fixtures in 2022.

By John Yates
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:20 am
Picture: SWPix

The deal also covers a number of UK-based fixtures, starting with the Dragons’ opening game at St Helens on Thursday and promoted Toulouse’s home opener against Huddersfield two days later.

Super League chairman Ken Davy said: “On the back of a fantastic 2021 season for Catalans Dragons it is great that we can reach an agreement that will see beIN broadcast so many games from France. ”

