Super League agrees deal for games to be broadcast in France

The deal also covers a number of UK-based fixtures, starting with the Dragons’ opening game at St Helens on Thursday and promoted Toulouse’s home opener against Huddersfield two days later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Super League chairman Ken Davy said: “On the back of a fantastic 2021 season for Catalans Dragons it is great that we can reach an agreement that will see beIN broadcast so many games from France. ”