Strong second half sees St Helens Academy ease to win over London

Two tries and seven goals for Shay Martin

Traynor said: ''To be honest, I was disappointed with our performance, particularly in the first half but at the same time you've got to remember the lads hadn't played for 15 months or so.''

London, in fact, scored early on and threatened to produce a shock result but once Saints found their feet they edged into an 18-16 lead by half-time and never looked back.

''We had a little chat at half-time about tightening-up and showing more discipline and took a grip on the game,'' said the coach.

He added: ''Scoring so many points is not too bad but the ultimate aim is for our boys to improve, reach a different level, and also catch the eye of head coach Kristian Woolf.''

St Helens tries: Taylor Pemberton (6), Shay Martyn (24 and 46), Ethan Bradbury (35), Jumah Sambou (42 and 71), Reece Sumner (55), Kian Naylor (58), Owen Blackwood (63), Kallem Rodgers (66). Goals: Shay Martyn 7 from 10.

London tries: Daniel Hoyes (4), Jacob Smith (11), Sean Baker(16). Goals: Sean Baker (2 from 3).

Half-time: 18-16. Full-time (54-16).

Teams - Saints:Jonathan Bennison, Jumah Sambou, Rio Corkill, Owen Blackwood, Shay Martyn; Daniel Moss, Daniel Ganson; Joe Woods, Taylor Pemberton, Harry Brooks, Ben O’Donnell, Reece Sumner, Lewis Baxter (c).

Interchanges: Ethan Bradbury, Cole Appleby, Kian Naylor, Kallem Rodgers.

London Broncos ; Michael Owen; Tommy Svanidze, Daniel Hoyes, George Dadd, Rhys Cotter; (c), Bill Leyland; Luciano Bejanidze, Jacob Smith, Sam Whinney, Jack Howorth, Max Allen, Rory Gray.