Strong second half helps Pilks Recs see of Galway in Challenge Cup

Pilkington Recs eventually cruised into the second round of the Betred Challenge Cup. Picture: SWPix

Pilkington Recs eventually cruised into the second round of the Betred Challenge Cup after suffering one of two early scares against their rivals from the other side of the Irish Sea at Ruskin Drive on Saturday.

The Galwegians, who had travelled overnight by boat to fulfill the most important match in their history, threatened to sink one of the most famous names in the amateur game and at the interval led 10-8.

But whether the sea crossing caught up with them, or they just bowed to the superior fitness and skills of the hosts, is a matter of conjecture.

Sign up to our daily The St Helens Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were certainly second best in the final 40 minutes and the final scoreline didn't flatter the home side who now entertain Siddal in the next round.

Galway: Cleary, McDonagh, Lagaaia, Reynolds, Why, Walsh, Guilfoyle, Gormley, Fifita, Abayomi, Stanley, McCabe, Towey. Subs: Marmion, Donohue, O’Connoll, Neary.

Tries: McDonagh, Guilfoyle

Goals: Walsh 1/2

Pilkington Recs: Brown, Duberry, Houghton, Stanley, Ingham, Knapper, Abel, Key, Stevens, Martin, Morris, L.Riley, Connick. Subs: P.Riley, Lynch, Roughley, Mannion.

Tries: Morris (2), Duberry, Ingham, Connick, Abel, Stanley.